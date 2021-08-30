O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 214 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graham by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $619.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $638.06. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $376.20 and a 12 month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

