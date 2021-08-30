O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,487 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 123.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $63.27 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

