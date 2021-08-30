O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $372.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.98. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

