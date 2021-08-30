O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

