O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $104.77 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

