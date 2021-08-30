O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.