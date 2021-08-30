Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys $22,610.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $22,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $145.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

