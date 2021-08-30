OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,088,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $24,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFG opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

