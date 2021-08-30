Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $72.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

