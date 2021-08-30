Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the July 29th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

