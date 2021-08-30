Ontology (ONT) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002224 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $949.51 million and approximately $115.65 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

