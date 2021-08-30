Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,660,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

