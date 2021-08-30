Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

