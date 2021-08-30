Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.84 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

