Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 468 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $108.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

