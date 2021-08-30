Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

