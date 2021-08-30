Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 46,380 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 13D Management LLC increased its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 45,098 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

