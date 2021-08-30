Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Service Co. International by 43.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $62.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

