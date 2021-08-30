Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $191,604,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $86.47 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

