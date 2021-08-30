Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 61,766 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 62.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 80.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.