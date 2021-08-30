Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dollar General Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

NYSE:DG opened at $225.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dollar General by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,597,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

