Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ORMP opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $608.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ORMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

