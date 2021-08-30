ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 6%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.84. 2,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 235,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
ORIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,498,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
