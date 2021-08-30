ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 6%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.84. 2,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 235,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,498,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

