Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Update

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the July 29th total of 216,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,990. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $945.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $261,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

