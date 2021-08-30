Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 13,306 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 463.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,255,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.18. 50,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,807. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.