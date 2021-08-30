Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.68. 33,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,886. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

