Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 11,417 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 935,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,581,000 after acquiring an additional 187,975 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 200,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,895. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

