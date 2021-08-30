Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 114,968 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,968 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 288,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

