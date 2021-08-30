Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNNGY. UBS Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

