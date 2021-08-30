Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $11,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 51,255 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.