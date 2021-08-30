P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) & Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Financial Contrast

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

P10 has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 17.12% 16.61% 7.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P10 and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.62 billion 0.94 $757.41 million $13.30 0.47

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for P10 and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats P10 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power. The DIS segment comprises public electricity distribution services. The TEL segment offers telecommunications and general communication services. The GAS segment encompasses public service of piped natural gas distribution. The HOL segment participate in other companies. The company was founded on October 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

