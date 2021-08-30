Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PTVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

