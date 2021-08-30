Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CFO Purchases $26,500.00 in Stock

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CFO John David Finley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palisade Bio stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. 5,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,012. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

