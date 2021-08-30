Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 398 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after buying an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.02 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

