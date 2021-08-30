Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,186 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

GAM stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

