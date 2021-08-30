Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 648 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Entergy by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,186 shares of company stock worth $1,514,044. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.