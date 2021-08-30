Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 824 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.19. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

