Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Christy Elliott Sells 587 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$22,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,178.

Christy Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56.

Shares of PKI traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$38.15. 74,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$32.18 and a one year high of C$45.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.32%.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.40.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

