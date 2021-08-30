Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paylocity by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Shares of PCTY opened at $264.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 211.92 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $130.95 and a 12-month high of $266.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

