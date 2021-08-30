PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 195,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $18.34. 19,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,940. PCSB Financial has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the segments: Residential, Commercial, Construction, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdrafts. The Residential segment refers to the borrower’s ability to make repayment from his or her �employment income or other income.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.