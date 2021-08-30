Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.81.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

