Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $104.34 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $1,678,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after buying an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.