Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) Financial Analysis

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Perficient alerts:

This table compares Perficient and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 6.64% 20.43% 10.51% Compass N/A N/A N/A

85.7% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Perficient and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 0 5 0 3.00 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

Perficient currently has a consensus price target of $118.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.83%. Compass has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 46.74%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Perficient.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perficient and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $612.13 million 6.24 $30.18 million $2.04 56.90 Compass $3.72 billion 1.69 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Perficient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Summary

Perficient beats Compass on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.