Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the July 29th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 29.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

