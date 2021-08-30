Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPIH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,707. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

