PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the July 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PTALF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.24. 66,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,541. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

