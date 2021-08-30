PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the July 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PTALF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.24. 66,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,541. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.
About PetroTal
