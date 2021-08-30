PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 147,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PHX opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.15. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 252,525 shares of company stock worth $708,535. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 296,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

