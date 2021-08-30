Piper Sandler Increases FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $17.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.56.

FTCI stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

