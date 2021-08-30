Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.57.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $82.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.76. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 264.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

