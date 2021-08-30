Platform Technology Partners Invests $980,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

LMBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. 388,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,308. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

